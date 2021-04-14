Nick Cave and Warren Ellis released their collaborative project Carnage this past February, and the duo has returned with a new 7-inch single titled “Grief.” The single was inspired by a question a fan submitted to Cave’s Red Hand Files website in 2018.

After the passing of Cave’s teenage son, a fan named Cynthia asked, “I have experienced the death of my father, my sister, and my first love in the past few years and feel that I have some communication with them, mostly through dreams. They are helping me. Are you and Susie feeling that your son Arthur is with you and communicating in some way?”

In addition to a heartfelt response, Cave was inspired to create the new single. It is a two-sided single with Side A, titled “Letter to Cynthia”, featuring Cave reading his response over an instrumental played by Ellis. Side B, “Song for Cynthia”, examines grief in a new, original tune.

“Grief” is not yet available digitally, but can be purchased on Nick Cave‘s website. Stream a preview of it below.