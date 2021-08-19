Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds released their B-Sides and Rarities album in 2005, and are back sixteen years later with the second installment. B-Sides and Rarities Part II will include 27 unreleased tracks spanning from 2005 to 2020. The announcement arrived the release of the 2006 track “Vortex.”

Cave released a statement saying, “I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.”

He went on, “B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

B-Sides and Rarities Part II is set to be released on October 22. Listen to “Vortex” below.

