Nick Offerman on Traveling with Jeff Tweedy, Discovering Sam Shepard, & Wendell Berry’s Writing

Nick Offerman catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play, which finds him writing a book that was inspired by the writings of Wendell Berry and Sam Shepard about three nature-based trips with folks that include Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, authors George Saunders and James Rebanks, and his Nick’s wife, actress/comedian Megan Mullally. The Parks and Recreations humorist discusses writing a book about our ignorance of our place in nature, how learning about our national parks teaches us about oppressed, indigenous, and minority people, and the importance of empathy. On the musical side of things, Offerman also tells us about growing up on bands like Queen, Duran Duran, and Wham before finding the underground acts that changed his world that include Laurie Anderson, Talking Heads, Uncle Tupelo, They Might Be Giants, and Tom Waits.

Watch the interview above and then check out this interview with Nick and Kyle from 2019.