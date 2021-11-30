The second night of Dave Grohl‘s “Hanukkah Sessions” with Greg Kurstin did not disappoint.

After their, um, unusual take on Lisa Loeb‘s “Stay (I Missed You)”, the duo shared a more traditional version of the Ramones‘ classic “Blitzkrieg Bop”– but with a slight change to the lyrics.

Grohl’s message on social media was a simple one:

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone!”

So chant along with them as they proclaim “Hey! Oy! Let’s Goy!” on “Blitzkrieg Bop”…

