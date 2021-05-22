It was forty years ago today that 9 year old Nikka Costa released her self-titled debut album. Who remembers Costa’s cover of “(Out Here) On My Own”, originally from the musical film Fame? We do!

Twenty years ago today, American industrial rock band Stabbing Westward released their eponymous fourth studio album. The record marked a change in direction. The album’s songs are much less heavy and aggressive, while the industrial focus has given way to a more melodic sound, like on their hit “So Far Away”. Remember when MTV played videos?

