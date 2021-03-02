Tapehead City has announced a limited-edition reprint of Nirvana‘s Bleach album.

Bleach: The Blew Edition is pressed on a cobalt blue tape that references the album’s opening track. In honor of its 1989 release date, the cassette reissue will be limited to just 1,989 copies.

Tapehead City explained their reasoning for the reissue:

“Bleach was the debut album from Nirvana released on June 15, 1989, by Sub Pop records. “Blew” was the first song on the album and one of the few songs Nirvana would continue to play on tour. “Blew” was also the 2nd to last song Nirvana ever played at their final show March 1st 1994.”

The cassette drops March 22nd and can be pre-ordered here.

Here’s Nirvana performing “Blew” live in 1993…

