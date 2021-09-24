Whoa. Nirvana‘s seminal album Nevermind was released 30 years ago today!

Such an auspicious occasion as this calls for something special and Geffen/UMe is doing just that later this year with deluxe reissues of the LP.

The 30th anniversary multi-format reissues range from standard to “Super Deluxe” editions featuring 94 audio and video tracks– including 70 that are previously unreleased. Each 30th anniversary reissue will present a newly remastered version of Nevermind, sourced from the original analog tapes. There are also four live performances in the Super Deluxe editions taken from Nirvana shows in California, Australia, Japan and the Netherlands.

The Nevermind 30th anniversary editions arrive November 12th.

Check out the trailer…

