Not even Noel Gallagher can believe it, as he tweeted: “10 years of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!!”

It’s true– Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have been around for a decade and are celebrating the milestone with Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), a greatest hits compilation that arrives June 11th.

Even better? The set will also feature two new tracks, and Gallagher has shared the first one. Give a listen to “We’re On Our Way Now”…

