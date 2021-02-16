High flying bird Noel Gallagher is good friends with 62-year-old rock icon Paul Weller, and spoke about their time in lockdown on comedian and writer Matt Morgan‘s podcast.

“I’ve seen him and I’ve spoken to him a couple of times,” he shared with the podcast. “I’ve seen him, we didn’t talk about coronavirus, we’re not neurotic, I never mentioned it and he never mentioned apart from to say it’s s***.”

He went on to say, “I know he’s recorded another album since lockdown started, he had one that came out in lockdown and about two weeks later he’d finished another one. He’s a got a great studio.”

Paul Weller‘s most recent release was last summer’s On Sunset, his fifteenth studio album. No specific details have been released about the completed 16th album, but Noel Gallagher says it done.