Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds celebrated the release of their greatest hits album, Back the Way We Came, Vol 1 (2011-2021), with an appearance on CBS This Morning over the weekend. Not only did Gallagher and his band perform a couple solo hits, he also surprised everyone by playing the Oasis hit, “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

Check out the performances and Noel Gallagher‘s chat with CBS’ Anthony Mason below.

