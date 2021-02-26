Noname has revealed the news of an upcoming album. The new project, Factory Baby, is expected to be out later this year, and the Chicago artist shared the single “Rainforest” ahead of the release. It features fellow Chicago native Adam Ness. The follow up to her critically acclaimed 2018 debut Room 25 may be the last music we get from poet.

“To be honest with you, my heart isn’t fully in it anymore… I’m just tryna read and organize,” she shared back in 2019. “I’m not going to keep performing for predominantly white crowds. I have 2 shows on the books then after that I’m chilling on making music.”

Whether or not she stays true to that statement, she has already made a lasting mark as one of the best of her time. Meanwhile, fans should savor the rest of her output. Listen to the new single “Rainforest” below (explicit lyrics).