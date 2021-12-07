Noname has officially canceled the release of the album Factory Baby, which she announced earlier this year. The Chicago emcee is a highly-respected lyricist with a complicated relationship with the music industry. The disappointing announcement came with even heavier news for Noname fans: she’s considering complete retirement.

“Most days I’m not sure if I’ll ever make music again,” she said on her Instagram Story, according to HotNewHipHop. “The last time I was consistently making songs was four years ago. It’s been so hard to find producers to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically. I’m truly grateful for the art I was able to release but that might be it from me.”

She went on, “Like, it shouldn’t be this hard. No lie this sh*t actually makes me incredibly sad and I rarely leave the crib these days. I don’t want to keep lying and saying there’s an album on the way when there’s not. I’m sorry I’ve lead y’all on. I wanted to believe things would change but they haven’t.”

This isn’t the first time Noname has expressed this type of sentiment.

“To be honest with you, my heart isn’t fully in it anymore… I’m just tryna read and organize,” she shared back in 2019. “I’m not going to keep performing for predominantly white crowds. I have 2 shows on the books then after that I’m chilling on making music.”

Her latest release was the track “Rainforest” featuring Adam Ness, which served as a lead single before Factory Baby was officially shut down.

