Contemporary jazz icon Norah Jones has announced her very first live album. The new collection, titled ‘Til We Meet Again, was recorded at various performances all over the world between 2017-2019. The performance of “It Was You” was just released ahead of the new project.

The 14-track album includes songs from throughout Jones’ career. Fans can hear favorites from her 2002 debut Come Away with Me, and some of her newest songs, like “It Was You” and the Grammy-nominated “I’ll Be Gone.” The album closes with a touching solo piano cover of “Black Hole Sun.” The tribute to Chris Cornell was performed on the last stage he ever played, the Fox Theatre in Detroit, just days after his passing.

‘Til We Meet Again will be released April 16 on Blue Note. Listen to the live version of “It Was You” and watch the album trailer below.



