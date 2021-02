Netflix has produced a documentary on the late Notorious B.I.G., (aka Biggie Smalls and born Christopher Wallace) called Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Due March 1st, the film was executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as Wallace’s mother, Violetta, and will cover Biggie’s early life and his meteoric rise to rap superstardom.

Check out the trailer…

