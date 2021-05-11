Two record-breaking Oasis shows will be the subject of a new concert documentary.

Oasis played to around a quarter million fans at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, England, over the course of two days in August 1996. Now, nearly 25 years later, the rest of the world will get to see the performances.

In addition to the crowd size, Oasis set several records for the shows, including the largest demand for attendance in British history with almost 5% of England’s population applying for tickets.

Jake Scott, who directed music videos for Oasis, will direct this feature film. Scott describes it as “a visual stream of consciousness that is built around extensive archival footage of the event” and will be “story-driven entirely by the music… a rock and roll experience told in the moment.” Noel and Liam Gallagher will produce and confirm the film will rely heavily on never-before-seen archival footage that was shot at the time of the seminal shows. No release date has been set at this time.

