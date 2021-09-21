As we told you months ago, an Oasis concert film chronicling their two iconic shows at Knebworth Park in England is coming soon.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is scheduled for a cinematic release this Thursday, September 23rd. A live album and DVD of the shows (including a Super Deluxe Box Set containing 3 LPs, 2 CDs, a DVD and replicas of some original gig memorabilia) will be available November 19th.

And while we’ve seen the trailer for the doc, Oasis have now also shared a previously unseen clip of the band playing “Champagne Supernova”, along with John Squire of The Stone Roses.

Watch it here…

