Olivia Rodrigo is the most recent artist to contribute to the series of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. While the classic Tiny Desk is missed, the pandemic edition of the concert series has allowed artists to perform in a location of their choosing, leading to some unique choices. Rodrigo’s is one of the most unique, as she and her band took to a DMV to perform a few songs from her newest album Sour. They started things off with “Good 4 U,” before going into “Traitor” and “Drivers License,” and finishing with “Deja Vu.”

Watch Olivia Rodrigo‘s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

