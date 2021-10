Olivia Rodrigo released her debut studio album Sour earlier this year, and she’s back with the fifth music video from the collection. The new video, directed by Olivia Bee, provides a visual for the song “Traitor,” and follows the release of “Driver’s License,” “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and “Brutal,” as well as the concert film Sour Prom.

Watch the new video for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” below.

