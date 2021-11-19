Longtime WFPK favorites Shovels & Rope checked in with John Timmons the day before their concert at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. It was a lot of fun to catch up with husband-wife duo Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Their chat touched on life during the pandemic, their return to touring and writing songs for their upcoming new album, Manticore, due February 18, 2022 via Dualtone.

WFPK is proud to be presenting the final date of their Bare Bones Tour at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this Saturday, November 20!