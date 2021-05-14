Blog
May 14, 2021

In 1971, Carpenters released their third studio album, a self-titled release that cemented Karen Carpenter as a standout vocalist. The same year, Pink Floyd released the compilation album Relics: A Bizarre Collection of Antiques & Curios.

In 1991, De La Soul released their sophomore album De La Soul is Dead after the success of their critically acclaimed debut 3 Feet High and Rising. The same day, Primus also released their sophomore record, Sailing the Seas of Cheese.

And, 20 years ago today, Depeche Mode dropped their tenth album Exciter, and R.E.M. shared their twelfth album Reveal.

Other albums released on this day include:
Elvis CostelloMighty Like a Rose (1991)
Paula AbdulSpellbound (1991)
Mercury RevYerself in Steam (1991)
Elvis CostelloAll This Useless Beauty (1996)
Spin DoctorsYou’ve Got to Believe In Something (1996)
Mission ImpossibleSoundtrack (1996)

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.