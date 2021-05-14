In 1971, Carpenters released their third studio album, a self-titled release that cemented Karen Carpenter as a standout vocalist. The same year, Pink Floyd released the compilation album Relics: A Bizarre Collection of Antiques & Curios.

In 1991, De La Soul released their sophomore album De La Soul is Dead after the success of their critically acclaimed debut 3 Feet High and Rising. The same day, Primus also released their sophomore record, Sailing the Seas of Cheese.

And, 20 years ago today, Depeche Mode dropped their tenth album Exciter, and R.E.M. shared their twelfth album Reveal.

Other albums released on this day include:

Elvis Costello – Mighty Like a Rose (1991)

Paula Abdul – Spellbound (1991)

Mercury Rev – Yerself in Steam (1991)

Elvis Costello – All This Useless Beauty (1996)

Spin Doctors – You’ve Got to Believe In Something (1996)

Mission Impossible – Soundtrack (1996)

