50 years ago today, Aretha Franklin released the live album Aretha Live at Fillmore West. Recorded at the popular rock venue in San Francisco, the album was captured over three nights, March 5, 6 and 7, in 1971. Franklin performed playing a Fender Rhodes eletric piano, back by King Curtis‘ band the Kingpins. Watch the March 7 performance, and stream the album on Spotify below.