50 years ago today, Graham Nash released his debut solo album Songs for Beginners. After Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young released the acclaimed Déjà Vu, each member released their own solo effort. Nash’s effort proved to be a success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart.

Stream Songs for Beginners below.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.