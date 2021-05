50 years ago today, Paul and Linda McCartney released their first collaborative effort RAM. The 1971 release is technically the only album by the couple, leading to the formation of their band Wings. Despite being viewed today as one of McCartney’s best non-Beatles efforts, the album was initially poorly received by music critics.

Watch this 11-minute documentary on the making of RAM, and stream the album below.



Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.