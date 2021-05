40 years ago today, English post-punk band Echo & the Bunnymen¬† released their second album, “Heaven Up Here.” It was a bit darker than their debut, Crocodiles, but was their first album top reach the top 10 in the UK and their first entry into the US charts. The band has rescheduled the 40th anniversary celebration tour until early 2022.



Stream Heaven Up Here below.

