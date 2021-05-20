30 years ago today, Paul McCartney shared Unplugged (The Official Bootleg). These days, a large class of artists have shared their appearance on MTV’s Unplugged as live albums, but McCartney did it first with this release. He stayed true to the format of the show, and where many artists have used amplifiers in their appearances, McCartney’s show is truly unplugged, using only microphones to capture the instrumentation.

5 years later, singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik released his self-titled debut album. Out of 30 songs that were recorded for the LP, only 11 made the cut, and only one of those B-sides was every shared.

