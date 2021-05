30 years ago today, moviegoers and listeners got their first spin with Thelma & Louise. The soundtrack included songs from Chris Whitley, Martha Reeves, Toni Childs, Marianne Faithfull, Charlie Sexton, Grayson Hugh, B.B. King, and Michael McDonald. Glenn Frey‘s “Part of Me, Part of You” would become film’s theme song.

Stream the soundtrack to Thelma & Louise below.

