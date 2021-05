On this day in 1991, The Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album Gish. Frontman Billy Corgan explained how the title references silent film star Lillian Gish saying, “My grandmother used to tell me that one of the biggest things that ever happened was when Lillian Gish rode through town on a train, my grandmother lived in the middle of nowhere, so that was a big deal …”

Stream Gish below.



Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.