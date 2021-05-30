“Panic of Girls” is the ninth studio album by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Blondie. It was the band’s first album of new material in nearly 8 years, since 2003’s The Curse of Blondie. It was first released digitally on May 30, 2011, followed by physical releases in various formats later.

One of our favorite songs from this often overlooked album is “Mother.” The track is said to be a tribute to New York City’s fabled West 14th Street nightclub of the same name.

