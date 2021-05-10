10 years ago today, The Cars broke a 24 year hiatus and released their seventh and final studio album Move Like This. The record was their first release without bassist and vocalist Benjamin Orr who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000. Instead of hiring a new bass player for the record, the bass parts were either programmed or played by keyboardist Greg Hawkes or producer Jacknife Lee. Hawkes even played some of the parts with a bass owned by Orr.

On the same day, Okkervil River released their sixth album I Am Very Far, and 30 years prior, German electronic band Kraftwerk released their eighth album Computer World.

