50 years ago today, Leon Russell released his second studio album Leon Russell and the Shelter People. It includes the track “The Ballad of Mad Dogs and Englishmen” from the soundtrack of the documentary Mad Dogs & Englishmen that followed Joe Cocker on his 1970 US tour with Russell.

40 years later, indie folk rockers Fleet Foxes released their second studio album. Helplessness Blues was a critically acclaimed release, earning the band a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2012.