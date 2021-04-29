40 years ago today, Van Halen released their fourth album Fair Warning. The critically acclaimed album sold over 2 million copies, but is still not considered a commercial success in comparison to albums like Van Halen and 1984 that sold 17 million each.

In 1996, rapper and producer Tricky followed the success of his debut mixtape Maxinquaye with what he described as “brilliant, incomplete demos.” Those demos would become known as Nearly God, inspired by a moment when an interviewer asked Tricky “so how does it feel to be God… well, nearly God.”