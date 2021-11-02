Orla Gartland on The Abundance of Bad Advice On the Internet & The Brilliance of St. Vincent

Orla Gartland sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Woman On The Internet. The Irish songwriter discusses the reckoning and sense of self that takes center stage across the LP, rarely taking her own advice, and the abundance of bad advice across the web. Gartland also dives into her appreciation of St. Vincent’s Strange Mercy album and how it influenced the set and what it was like to see this debut album land in the top ten in both the UK and Ireland.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.