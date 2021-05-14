It’s Friday, and new music is upon us! St. Vincent released her seventh studio album today. The new album, titled Daddy’s Home, follows 2017’s Masseducation, and was written in the wake of her father’s release from prison in 2019. The 14-track LP is available now.

The Black Keys released their most recent album today. Delta Kream is the tenth studio album from the rock duo, and on this release they took the time to pay respect to their blues roots and inspirations. The 11 track album is a collection of hill country blues covers, and follows the 2019 release Let’s Rock.

Rapper J. Cole shared also his most recent album, titled The Off-Season. Unlike his past three albums that famously went “platinum with no features,” The Off-Season welcomes guests 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Cam’ron.

And, Jorja Smith returned with her sophomore effort Be Right Back. The brief eight-track record follows 2019’s well-received Lost & Found, and serves as a musical “waiting room” until her next full length project.

Stream the new albums from St. Vincent, Black Keys, J. Cole, and Jorja Smith below!

