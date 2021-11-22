P.O.D. on 20 years of Satellite, Alive’s Success, and HR from Bad Brain’s Two Parakeets

P.O.D.’s Sonny Sandoval grabs some talk time with Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20th anniversary of their 2001 album Satellite. The lead singer dives into the breakthrough success of the LP, why the song Alive connected with fans so much, and the young people he was thinking of with Youth of a Nation along with the song’s parallels to the school shootings that continue to happen today. Sandoval also remembers what it was like to navigate success during the era of 9/11 and also shares a fun story about recording a punk track with HR from Bad Brains, who brought along two parakeets.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.