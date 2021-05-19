Prince was famous for his flashy, high-heeled footwear and now fans are going to get a chance to see some of his collection up close!

Paisley Park, Prince’s estate and recording studio, has announced The Beautiful Collection: Prince’s Custom Shoes, which will be displayed there starting in July.

The website promises “Vibrant colors. Intricate designs. Edgy elegance. Like everything else Prince touched, his custom shoes are expertly crafted and visionary works of art. Come see over 300 pairs, from his iconic 4-inch boots to his suede light-up roller skates, and marvel at how Prince’s bold style continues to impact fashion to this day.”

Fans will get the story behind each shoe with Prince’s music in stereo sound, with interviews with his design partners as well as performance footage.

The collection will be unveiled July 9th. For tickets and more details, click here.

For a look at what Prince demanded of his shoe designer, watch this video…

