The only thing harder to comprehend than the fact that the great Prince is no longer with us, is the realization that he’s been gone nearly five years.

Which is why on that anniversary– April 21st– Prince’s private estate and production complex Paisley Park will be open to the public for a special memorial.

A statement from Paisley Park read:

“On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life. The Paisley Park Atrium, 7801 Audubon Road, will be open for free visitation on Wednesday April 21 from 9:00am – 9:00pm. Advance reservations are required. Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”

Of course we can’t all make the trek to Minnesota, so there will also be an online memorial available.

For now, let’s remember Prince doing what he did best– entertaining us all…

And never forget this guitar solo…

