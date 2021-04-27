Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix and up-and-coming rocker Jeris Johnson sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new releases and “Last Resort” collaboration. The two discuss what the 2000 hit has come to mean with regards to mental health, with Shaddix diving back in time to talk about Infest’s 20th anniversary, while Jeris is dropping his first EP. Jacoby also talks about alcohol abuse and getting clean and how Jeris sees that while navigating new fame. Johnson, who found fame within TikTok, also takes us into the songs that make up My Sword, why turn-of-the-millenium rock is meaningful to him, and his desire to take rock music back to the forefront of pop culture. Both artists also give us an update on their future plans, which includes more collaborations from Papa Roach, a 2nd greatest hits, and a new album in 2022.

