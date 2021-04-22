Hayley Williams has already been making fans happy with talk of a forthcoming Paramore album in the works and now she’s trying to do some good for Earth Day— or as Billboard called it– “making Earth Day emo again.”

Williams has joined forces with Collina Strada for some special Earth Day merchandise, which she referred to in a post on Twitter:

Earth Day: Paramore x Collina Strada, EXCLUSIVELY on @NTWRKLIVE. earth day’s gonna be emo this year. more info soon. pic.twitter.com/XZnt9fzCMq — paramore (@paramore) April 20, 2021

The collection becomes available TODAY at 8:00 PM ET on the live stream shopping platform NTWRK and includes upcycled, hand-dyed t-shirts and a rhinestone-studded water bottle.

Water bottle proceeds will go to Close the Water Gap, while t-shirt profits will go to THE OR Foundation.

Here’s Hayley Williams with a track from her latest solo album FLOWERS for VASES/descansos called “My Limb”…

