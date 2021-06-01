New York rockers Parquet Courts have announced a special reissue of their rare debut album. The group gained notoriety with their 2012 release Light Up Gold, but they first hit the scene in 2011 with American Specialties.

The 11-track LP has been remastered by Total Control‘s Mikey Young, and the new release includes a zine created by the band’s Andrew Savage. Also included are extra liner notes from bassist Sean Yeaton. The reissue of American Specialties is limited to 1,800 copies and set to be released on July 30. View the announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rough Trade Records (@roughtraderecords)

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.