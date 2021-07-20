Passenger sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Songs For the Drunk and Broken Hearted, an album that came at the end of a relationship right before lockdown. Mike Rosenberg tells us about reliving the cringe moments of past relationship songs, finding influence in Jim Croce, Leonard Cohen, and The Smiths, and what makes the music from the 60s and 70s so tempting to borrow from. Ever the thoughtful person, Rosenberg also discusses having a tree planted for every physical copy of his record sold and gives us the details on his already-in-the-works next album.

Watch the interview above and then give these videos a spin.