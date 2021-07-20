Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit played the Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish, Montana, over the weekend, and we know that alone would make for an impressive night.

But fans in attendance were in for another treat, as Isbell’s former Drive-By Truckers bandmate, Patterson Hood, also made an appearance!

After breaking out a cover of R.E.M.‘s “Driver 8”, Isbell brought Hood out to join him on a DBT tune Isbell wrote for their 2003 album, Decoration Day, “Outfit”.

Luckily, a fan (“Blind Ivan” on YouTube) captured the performance…

