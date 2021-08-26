Patti Smith returned to Electric Lady studios– where she recorded her stellar debut album Horses in 1975– to record a new live EP that has just been released!

Live at Electric Lady is part of an ongoing Spotify series at the storied studio, of which Smith said:

“We are very proud to be part of Spotify‘s Live at Electric Lady series, our favorite recording studio. It was a unique challenge and offered us an exciting and innovative platform. We are grateful to Spotify for their generous support and willingness to present a live performance with all its possibilities of risk and revelation.”

The EP includes fan favorites like “Birdland” and “April Fool”, as well as covers of Bob Dylan and Stevie Wonder tunes.

Check out the entire album below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.