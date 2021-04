Paul and Linda McCartney recorded RAM, their only official collaborative album, in 1971, and this year’s 50th anniversary is being commemorated with a special limited edition half-speed vinyl reissue. The album was recorded at the McCartney’s farm in Scotland in 1970.

Paul McCartney and daughters Mary and Stella recently announced a cookbook inspired by Linda McCartney‘s vegetarian influence.

The milestone reissue of RAM will be available on May 14. Pre-orders are available now.