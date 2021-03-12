Paul McCartney created his most recent album McCartney III during quarantine, and just revealed plans to release McCartney III Imagined.

The new album is a collection of covers and reimagined versions of the original McCartney III songs performed by an impressive list of stars. It includes performances St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, and many more. It’s really something only someone like Paul McCartney could pull off.

A digital release of McCartney III Imagined is set for April 16th, with a physical release to follow in the summer. Check out Fike‘s cover of “The Kiss of Venus” and the full track list below.

McCartney III Imagined Tracklist:

01. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

02. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

03. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

04. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

05. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

06. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

07. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

08. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

09. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix) *

* = Physical release exclusive track