Paul McCartney has announced that he has teamed up with his daughters Mary and Stella to honor the trailblazing late matriarch of their family. Linda McCartney, the first woman photographer to have her work on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, also helped pave the way for vegetarianism. Her influence will be remembered in the new cookbook Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul.

“Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it,” McCartney shared in an Instagram post. “In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful tasting healthy recipes.”

Linda McCartney released Linda McCartney’s Home Cooking in 1989 after years of traveling with limited vegetarian options. Paul McCartney told The Telegraph how how they would be “driving up the motorway, we wanted a snack…and it was ham sandwiches all around.”

The couple would later introduce the lifestyle to their children. Mary McCartney told Billboard about the experience saying, “My mom — the kitchen was the heart of the home so I grew up loving coming up with recipes, and cooking for friends and family. And then me and my dad and Stella started collating Meat Free Monday about 10-11 years ago, which is the idea that if you go meat free for one day a week, then it will help with your carbon footprint on the planet, so that’s a really good, really easy sort of doable way of making a difference.”

Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul will be published June 24 2021. View Paul McCartney‘s announcement below.