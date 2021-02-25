Paul McCartney has announced a unique new account of his life, a memoir titled The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. The Beatle is teaming up with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon, who will edit the work and provide an introduction.

In The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, the now 78-year-old icon traces his life through the thing he knows best: songs. It will compile the lyrics of 154 songs spanning McCartney’s life, from his teen years, through The Beatles, and into his solo career.

McCartney released a statement that read, “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right.”

He went on to explain how the memoir came together saying, “The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

According to the statement, the collection will be released with, “a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive — drafts, letters, photographs — never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will be released Nov. 2.