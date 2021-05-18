A new six-part Hulu docu-series will highlight the long and storied career of Paul McCartney.

McCartney 3,2,1 will feature acclaimed producer Rick Rubin interviewing the legend and dissecting the music of McCartney’s still-evolving music career, from his early days with the Beatles to his time with Wings, as well as his solo career.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement:

“To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

If you have Hulu you can watch all six episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 starting July 16th.

