Paul McCartney has a new children’s book due out this fall. In 2019, he released Hey Grandude!, and now he’s announced the sequel, Grandude’s Green Submarine.

A press release said that the new story will rejoin McCartney’s characters, and continue “the adventures of Grandude and his grandchildren as they set off on a quest to find their music-loving grandmother, Nandude!” It will be illustrated by Kathryn Durst.

The sequel to what McCartney described as “a very personal story… celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren,” will be available on September 2nd.