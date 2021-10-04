Paul Reiser on The Kaminsky Method, Mad About You, There’s Johnny, & Stranger Things

Paul Reiser sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his role in The Kaminsky Method, for which he’s Emmy nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.” The actor/writer/musician discusses how the Netflix series shines a light on friendships as you get older, finding success later in a career, and the meta-moment where his character is watching the movie Diner, which Reiser also starred in 1982. The two also hit on the lasting appeal of Mad About You, his 2017 series There’s… Johnny!, being part of the Stranger Things universe, and his 2010 album with Julia Fordham.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.