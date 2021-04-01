The growing trend of major catalog sales continues with Paul Simon joining the ranks of music icons who have done the same over the past year. Sony Music Publishing announced that they acquired the rights the songwriter’s catalog this week.

A legendary and prolific influence on popular music, Paul Simon‘s compositions reach beyond the past 60 years. The acquisition includes his work as one half of Simon & Garfunkel and his impressive solo career.

No exact details of the deal have been released, but Simon is in the company of artists who all made their deals for hundreds of millions of dollars.